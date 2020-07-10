Sumalayo Jackson will become assistant to the president for human relations at Indiana State University, President Deborah J. Curtis announced today.
Jackson is currently interim director of the ISU Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center.
“Indiana State needs to develop stronger partnerships with local groups serving underrepresented populations,” Curtis said. “This role will help develop and grow those relationships as we work together to improve our community and address social justice issues. I am pleased to have Sumalayo serving in this role.”
Jackson will report directly to Curtis and her role will include serving on the president’s cabinet. The position is the revamping of an existing salary line within the communication function of the president’s office and does not require allocation of any new money.
A native of Terre Haute, Jackson received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master’s degree in student affairs administration from ISU.
“I’m looking forward to working towards building bridges within our ISU community," Jackson said. "ISU should be the platform which speaks and upholds the ideas of truth and justice for all. This is the time to be the change we want to see.”
