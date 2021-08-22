Indiana State University is mourning the death Sunday of freshman Dylan McConkey, 18, from Peotone, Illinois.
The ISU Police Department said McConkey’s roommates found him at Cromwell Hall. The investigation is ongoing by ISUPD, the Terre Haute Police Department, and the Vigo County Coroner's Office.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan’s family,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family."
Michele Soliz, Vice President for Student Affairs, has been in touch with Dylan’s family. Counseling will be available to ISU students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.