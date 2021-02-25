Indiana State University's moratorium for in-person, non-academic student organization events expires March 8, officials announced this week.
After that date, student organizations will be able to host in-person meetings with up to 25 people, including an advisor who must be present.
“This latest guidance is similar to last fall’s which helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and community,” said Andy Morgan, interim vice president for student affairs. “We thank our students, student organizations, and their advisors, for their continued compliance and patience during the pandemic.”
The moratorium has included special events and in-person intramural and club high contact sports. "The decision to lift the moratorium comes after careful review of the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus and in the community and current public health guidance," according to the ISU statement.
When in-person events resume, the guidelines that must be followed by event organizers can be found at:
