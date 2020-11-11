Indiana State's men's basketball team has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 case, the university announced on Wednesday.

“An individual in the men’s basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and those identified as close contacts are in quarantine. All team activities have been paused at this time," ISU Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Kellen Norris said in a press release.

The individual who tested positive was not identified, per state health privacy laws.

The release noted that ISU still planned to start its season at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. on Nov. 25. The Sycamores are slated to play East Carolina in the opening game of three scheduled at Florida Gulf Coast University.

How ISU would be able to prepare for the tournament is in question. NCAA guidelines call for a 14-day period from the time a positive test becomes known by the program in-question.

The NCAA splits its guidelines into Tier 1 (players, coaches, athletic trainers) and Tier 2 (athletics personnel, support staff).

According to the NCAA Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball and Testing Considerations For All Sports, it says:

"When a Tier 1 individual tests positive, it is suggested that all other Tier 1 individuals quarantine as soon as the results are known for a period of 14 days, with contact tracing beginning immediately to determine who was subject to a high-risk exposure."