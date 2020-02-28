Indiana State University has launched a web page aimed at providing news, information and educational materials on the novel coronavirus [COVID-19] to the campus community.
“A lot of schools are doing this,” including Indiana University, Purdue, Ball State and University of Southern Indiana, said Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication. “We are monitoring the situation closely.”
The web page states, “The State Department of Health says, ‘In the United States, the threat to the general public for contracting COVID-19 remains low.’ But with the situation evolving, and the spread of the virus increasing globally, ISU is exercising prudent management by preparing for all scenarios.”
The web page includes a four-page document titled, “COVID-19 Guidance for Indiana Colleges and Universities.” The page also has travel notices, state and federal agency information and a Q&A from the state Department of Health.
In addition, the university “is not allowing university-related travel to South Korea, China, or Venezuela. We do not have any students, faculty or staff who were scheduled to go to China this semester,” Alesia said Wednesday.
The ISU webpage can be found at: www.indstate.edu/covid-19.
