Indiana State University has announced a major new initiative starting with fall 2022 entering freshmen that includes an out-of-classroom experience grant worth up to $3,000 in support of research opportunities, internships, service trips or study abroad.
Called the Indiana State Advantage, it is aimed improving ISU's visibility and boosting enrollment; it includes an experiential learning guarantee, a tuition-free guarantee and a four-year guarantee.
• A experiential guarantee: Every first-time, full-time student on campus can apply for up to $3,000 for a educational experience outside the classroom — an internship, study abroad, research or service.
Students could use the funds their sophomore, junior or senior years and must be in good academic standing; it cannot be used the freshman year. The experiential grant would be available to each student on a one-time basis, said Mark Alesia, university spokesman.
According to ISU President Deborah Curtis, similar programs can be found at some private institutions, "but you seldom see it in publics." ISU for years has been committed to experiential learning, and it's something that makes the university stand out, she said.
Some students already have these opportunities through philanthropy and donor gifts.
"We want to extend that opportunity because our students want and need that hands-on experience" for future careers, Curtis said.
• Tuition-free guarantee: After aid is calculated, ISU will make up any difference in tuition costs for Pell grant-eligible students from Indiana who had a high school GPA of at least 3.0 and are in good academic standing.
"This is really important for some of our low income students. That gap many times is so difficult for them," Curtis said.
Students must be Pell-eligible all four years to qualify.
• Four-year guarantee: Eligible students will be able to finish a bachelor’s degree in four years or the rest is tuition free.
The four-year graduate guarantee applies to all degree programs of 128 credit hours or fewer; participating students must sign a program application and abide by program terms and requirements to qualify.
ISU already offers the four-year graduate guarantee "but not many students are aware of it and not many access it so we're trying to lift that up and make it more visible for families," Curtis said.
ISU launched a website Thursday: indstate.edu/advantage.
The Indiana State Advantage reflects "what we do together every day to educate and graduate" students at ISU, Curtis stated in a release. “We offer high-quality education, small class sizes, caring professors and a culture of inclusion and support. We also offer a wide breadth of academic and extracurricular options, with world-class faculty who work with undergraduates in state-of-the-art facilities."
There is no new spending involved in the Indiana State Advantage. ISU is reallocating existing internal aid and scholarship resources, distributing them in a way that benefits all first-time, full-time students on campus. Current students are benefiting from the same resources.
Curtis did not want to address potential cost of the initiative until ISU has a better handle on how many students choose to take advantage of the various components.
Indiana State Advantage is aimed at boosting enrollment, she said.
ISU students start returning to campus Sunday, and classes start Aug. 17; the university previously has projected an enrollment decline this fall.
While Curtis did not address fall enrollment expectations, she did indicate that increasing enrollment is a priority. "We need to be doing that to serve the state better," she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
