Indiana State University is implementing measures in Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan for the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
The university's news release issued this afternoon is below:
Indiana State University took steps Friday to incorporate measures announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb into university policy for combating the coronavirus (COVID-19).
• Until April 30, non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people will be postponed or canceled.
• Until April 30, all non-essential out-of-state and international travel is suspended.
