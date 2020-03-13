ISU logo

Indiana State University is implementing measures in Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan for the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.

The university's news release issued this afternoon is below:

Indiana State University took steps Friday to incorporate measures announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb into university policy for combating the coronavirus (COVID-19).

• Until April 30, non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people will be postponed or canceled.

• Until April 30, all non-essential out-of-state and international travel is suspended.

Tags

Recommended for you