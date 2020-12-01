A virtual ribbon-cutting video for the renovated Hulman Center will be available online at 1 p.m. Thursday at hulmancenter.org, Indiana State University announced this morning.
The two-year, $50-million renovation will be celebrated by ISU President Deborah J. Curtis; State Sen. Jon Ford; State Rep. Bob Heaton; State Rep. Tonya Pfaff; State Rep. Alan Morrison; Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett; and Tony George, former CEO of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, whose grandfather, Tony Hulman, donated money for the facility that opened in 1973; and ISU trustee Kathy Cabello.
Hulman Center’s renovation includes a new exterior facade and a glass entrance that adds event/meeting space to the facility. It also features new restrooms and concession stands, new utility systems, a new freight elevator, and a new meeting/dining area overlooking the floor.
ISU’s first event at the renovated Hulman Center is a women’s basketball game Dec. 4. Because of the pandemic, only essential personnel and family of players will be allowed to watch games in person. That policy is in effect for basketball games through December.
