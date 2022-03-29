Indiana State University's doctor of physical therapy students have raised $1,800 to date for emergency medical care in Ukraine.
They are collecting money for Razom, a non-governmental organization collecting and distributing emergency medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine, which is running critically low on essential supplies.
Fundraising continues on GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/a159f22a.
In addition, Charlie’s Pub and Grub, 1608 Crawford St., is hosting a donation night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
