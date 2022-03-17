Indiana State University's fourth annual day of giving on Wednesday resulted in $1,334,614 for the university, a 30% increase over the funds raised by 2021 Give to Blue Day, setting a single-day fundraising record.
A total of 1,845 donors from 50 U.S. states and seven countries contributed during the 24-hour fundraising event.
"It was an extraordinary day for Indiana State University, and we extend our sincere appreciation to all who made a gift on Give to Blue Day," said President Deborah J. Curtis.
Funds raised on Give to Blue Day support a wide array of projects, programs, and scholarships across ISU's divisions and colleges.
ISU men's basketball topped the leaderboard in total dollars raised, followed by football, baseball, Scott College of Business Dean's Innovation Fund, and The Fund for ISU.
Give to Blue Day is critical to supporting the Indiana State experience, said Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation.
"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our donors on Give to Blue Day. Raising more than $1.3 million in 24 hours from 1,845 donors is the largest fundraising event in university history," Angel said. "We are thankful to all Sycamores who made gifts, provided matches and challenges for the day, and rallied support through their businesses."
Fourteen community partners, many of which are owned or operated by ISU alumni, participated in Give to Blue Day by hosting special promotions, encouraging donations and contributing a portion of their sales to ISU.
The event was digitally driven by 438 social media ambassadors and many ISU students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Ryan Niemiller, a nationally known comedian and ISU alumnus who placed third on America's Got Talent Season 14, performed at the Sycamore Banquet Center. Niemiller is an alumnus of ISU's Theatre Department.
Other gatherings and games took place on campus throughout the day including the "Cash Cab" rides around campus hosted by the Student Philanthropy Organization.
The next Give to Blue Day is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
