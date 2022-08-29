The Indiana State University Sycamore family gathered at Tilson Auditorium Monday for a Celebration of Life to honor the memory of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser, whose young lives ended much too early in a tragic accident Aug. 21.
Family members of the students spoke emotionally and shared reflections of their loved ones. They also thanked ISU and the Terre Haute community for their support and prayers.
Many students and athletes, as well as faculty and staff, attended the service, hosted by ISU in partnership with the Student Government Association and the Residence Hall Association.
Musili, 19, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, was part of the Pathway to Blue program and became an ISU student this year.
Eubanks, 18, a freshman from Waukegan, Ill., and VanHooser, 19, a freshman from Liberty Township, Ohio, were football players for the Sycamores.
The program began with a moment of silence.
Christian, Jayden and Caleb "left a lasting impression on our community, and we extend our deepest condolences" to their family and friends, said Josie Angel, SGA president. "We will miss them."
Among those speaking was John Muia, Musili's uncle.
"It's been a really tough week," he said.
On behalf of the family, he thanked the ISU and Terre Haute community for their love, support and prayers. "We ask that you continue to hold all of these families in your thoughts and prayers."
He described Jayden as "a great light for our family ... His legacy to the world was his ability to motivate others" to try and achieve their own potential.
Jayden was "extremely kind. He was always humble and always eager to help ... We will miss his radiant smile. Until we will see you again, Jayden, rest in peace. We love you always and forever," Muia said.
The family buried Jayden Friday. "It was the toughest time of our lives," Muia said.
He offered students some advice. "Please take care of yourselves. Don't ever think it won't be you. Take care of yourselves and take care of each other."
Muia also addressed the other families. "I pray for you all for strength. You will find a way to pick up the pieces. We'll all find a way."
With much emotion, Rhonda Eubanks, Christian's mother, and Cierra, Christian's sister, shared memories of their loved one.
Rhonda Eubanks spoke of her son's athletic talents, not just in football, but many other sports. "But there was so much more to him than just his athletic ability," she said.
Christian Eubanks "was one of the most humble, caring people I know," his mom said.
He had many talents and had even started a clothing line. Christian also had played violin for several years and then played drums.
Ardell Sanders, ISU executive director of residential life, read a statement on behalf of Caleb VanHooser's family.
They described Caleb as a proud ISU football player, student and son.
While the family could not attend, they thanked ISU for the "awesome event that is so deeply touching. We love you all," the statement said.
The statement continued, "(Caleb) is hard to describe in just a few words. He was a hard worker, a dreamer, a team player, and most importantly, he was mama's boy."
Caleb "constantly cared for the people around him and always tried his best to put a smile on someone else's face. His laughter was contagious and his can-do attitude was a gift to those who got to know him."
As a member of the ISU football team, Caleb hoped to help "make them a powerhouse team." He loved his teammates and coaches "and had no plan on disappointing them."
The family also had some advice for those in the audience.
"If you know Caleb, he's looking down on us right now with that big smile. There is one thing I can say that you can do in his honor and then continually do. When Caleb would leave, his last words were always, 'I love you.' Please continuously hug your mom, dad and loved ones and Sycamore family, and tell them, 'I love you.'
ISU football coach Curt Mallory told the families that "our thoughts and prayers have been with you and been with you all week."
While the young men's lives were cut short, Jayden, Christian and Caleb will be remembered as Sycamores "forever," Mallory said.
Josie Angel, SGA president, also extended condolences to the students' family and friends. "Nothing is as difficult as losing fellow students," she said.
Every member of the university community has a right to mourn in their own way, Angel said. "They were our peers ... This is a loss none of us should have to experience."
She, too, offered advice to students.
"Let's allow ourselves to mourn this great loss, and afterward, take the time to laugh, for them. To dance for them, study for them, cry for them. Be angry for them. Eat too many desserts at the dining hall for them. Celebrate their lives and experience college for them."
"Feel every emotion you can for them, and live for them," Angel said.
The three were killed Aug. 21 in a car accident in Riley.
Omarion Dixon and John Moore, also members of ISU's football team, survived the accident, but remain hospitalized and in serious condition, said Michele Soliz, ISU vice president for student affairs.
Other program speakers included ISU President Deborah Curtis and Tiffany Reed, ISU assistant vice president for student affairs and inclusion.
After the Celebration of Life, Soliz spoke to reporters.
"We're happy we were able to spend some time and celebrate the lives of Jayden, Christian and Caleb and to be able to share with their families what they meant to the Sycamore family," she said.
The memorial service was important to the ISU community "because no one knew what to do. We didn't know how to respond and how to show the families we cared for them. We didn't know how to wrap our arms around each other. This gave us the time we needed to heal, to celebrate their lives and to come together as a family."
The families appreciate the support and prayers they are receiving not only from ISU and Terre Haute, but across the nation. Soliz urged, "Please keep it coming."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
