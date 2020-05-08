As Indiana State University prepares for a phased-in return of employees to campus, it also is preparing various student scenarios as it looks to the 2020-21 academic year.
Late last month, Provost Mike Licari said ISU’s goal is to be back to regular face-to-face instruction this fall “to the extent possible.”
On Friday, President Deborah Curtis said that with the semester winding down this week and exams concluded, the administration will work with faculty leadership to plan for various scenarios: best case, worst case and something in-between.
Scenarios depend on what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Curtis anticipates a plan will be announced within weeks, rather than months. “It has to be sooner rather than later, she said. “We don’t have all summer to do it.”
The goal is face-to-face student instruction “as much as possible,” Curtis said. “Will it look exactly like last fall? No, it won’t.”
Licari, in a video last month, said that while faculty are anxious to get back to working with their students, the university “has to establish protocols to do so and follow guidance from state officials.”
Curtis said ISU must work with faculty leadership to work out those details. “They are the ones who have to make the tire meet the road.”
During Friday’s meeting, board of trustees chairman Jeff Taylor said that earlier this spring, no one could have imagined the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He thanked administration, faculty, staff and students for their response in making off-campus, online learning work, despite the challenges.
“I know that making it happen was nothing but hard work and ingenuity. I sit here today with a certain amount of amazement that we pulled it off,” he said, noting that 2050 degrees will be conferred this month.
Taylor suggested that the upcoming fall semester “is going to be three times harder than the spring just behind us. Returning faculty and students to campus, opening campus housing and dining and classrooms, in a safe and secure way, will again summon all our ingenuity and more hard work.”
He added, there will be “a thousand problems to solve between now and then, and guess what? It won’t go all as planned.”
Taylor expressed confidence that the university community “will once again rise to the huge challenge.”
