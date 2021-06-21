Indiana State University division of University Engagement has announced the winners of the spring 2021 awards.
The awardees are individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations that have risen above and beyond expectations to help the university and the local community get through the pandemic.
“Every year, the Division of University Engagement recognizes students, faculty, staff, and community partners doing great work to advance the engagement of Indiana State University with the community,” said Nancy Brattain Rogers, vice president for university engagement. “This year, our awards acknowledge those who have made a positive impact during the pandemic, and they have our heartfelt thanks.”
University Engagement Innovation Award
The winners of the Innovation Award are the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The award recognizes Wabash Valley organizations (for-profit or non-profit) that successfully created or launched a new business, product, or service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past year, the United Way of Wabash Valley and Wabash Valley Community Foundation reacted swiftly to the pandemic knowing that the need from community organizations and people would be direr than ever before. They formed a joint COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund that supported Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Clark, and Vermillion counties. Bridging their resources (people and financial expertise), they created a system that provided ongoing support for thousands of people in the Wabash Valley.
Two honorable mentions are recognized.
• Jacqueline Ruff and Claudine Hann, owners of Fifi’s Lunch Box, not only pivoted their business at the onset of the pandemic but also made an impact by providing an option for dinner purchases for local heroes like nurses, first responders, and healthcare workers.
• Kelsey Terry, founder, owner, and instructor of Common Ground Yoga, reinvented the way clients and Common Ground engage, work out, communicate, and practice yoga. Terry launched an online community during the shutdown, along with the opportunity to access on-demand videos.
University Engagement Unsung Hero Award
The winner of the Unsung Hero Award is Michael Williamson, an assistant professor in the Department of Applied Engineering and Technology Management at ISU. The Unsung Hero Award is given to an individual of the Wabash Valley, including members of the ISU community, who demonstrated an extraordinary commitment and went beyond the call of duty in service to their community and/or company during the pandemic.
During the height of the pandemic, Williamson organized a fundraiser and wrote grants to obtain enough food to feed 125 families. This funding lasted for two months, helping many children whose parents had lost their service-based jobs due to restaurants closing and were unable to apply for government aid due to the closure of government offices.
Williamson also obtained funding through grants and donations that allowed for the set up of six remote learning sites for students. The remote learning sites provided students with reliable internet, and a computer to download, print, and submit school assignments. He recently organized a blood drive to help fill the shortfall during the pandemic. The drive collected enough blood to save 78 lives.
The six honorable mention unsung hero awardees are:
• Jennifer Mullen, senior instructor of communication.
• Courtney Chipol, program director of the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.
• Joey O’Rourke, owner/broadcaster of WMMC Radio 105.9.
• Amber Stinson, community specialist with the Vigo County Public Library.
• Bob Bowen, owner of Bob Bowen Ford.
•Ardell Sanders, associate director of residential life at ISU.
University Engagement Resilience Award
The winners of the Resilience Award, which recognizes Wabash Valley businesses that demonstrated the ability to adapt and persevere during the pandemic, are Sarah Dyer and the staff of Maple Avenue Tree House Childcare Ministry; and DeBaun Funeral Home.
Throughout the pandemic, Sarah Dyer and the staff at Maple Avenue Tree House Childcare Ministry kept the doors open and continuously provided safe childcare to families of first responders, essential workers, and others. Not only did they safely remain open to provide their regular services, but they also extended their services to include academic support and tutoring to help school-aged children with their remote learning assignments.
DeBaun Funeral Home rose to the challenge to meet the growing need for their services during the pandemic. With the greater number of deaths, the demand for more cremations led the funeral home to add another crematory.
The four honorable mention resilience awardees are:
• Jamie McDowell, director of operations for the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
• Cheyne O’Laughlin, owner of Charlie’s Pub and Grub.
• Reverend Dawn Black, campus minister for United Campus Ministries.
• Cathy and George Azar, owners of the Saratoga Restaurant.
