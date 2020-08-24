An Indiana State University dashboard shows 45 students have COVID-19, with seven isolating on campus and 38 isolating off campus.

Four ISU employees are isolating with COVID-19, according to today's dashboard data, which is updated by noon on weekdays and is based on the previous day's numbers at 11:59 p.m.

In addition, 80 students are in quarantine, 17 on campus and 63 off campus. Twenty employees are quarantining.

On Friday, the dashboard showed 27 students had COVID and were isolating, and 70 students were in quarantine, according to the dashboard. Also, as of Friday, 16 employees were on quarantine.

Mark Alesia, ISU spokesman, said the numbers are not cumulative. They represent a single day's numbers and a "snapshot in time."

Those in isolation have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those in quarantine had “close contact” with someone who is positive. ISU is using the definition of “close contact” provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISU started the dashboard to inform campus about the number of students and employees who are in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19.

The dashboard is located at www.indstate.edu/covid/dashboard.