The Indiana State University Dance Marathon, an annual student-led event, raised $109,732 to benefit Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
That amount is the result of the student organization's work over the last few months to gain support from individuals and groups through events and partnerships. The effort culminated in a 12-hour virtual Dance Marathon on Saturday.
"After having struggled with the virtual concept in 2020, the team created an experience that was virtually amazing this year," said Kourtney Barrett, the student organization’s advisor and deputy title IX coordinator at ISU.
The 2021 event included virtual dancing and games, conversations with Riley kids, and the unveiling of the fundraising results.
Over the last ten years, the event has raised $841,612 for the hospital.
