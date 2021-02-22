A concert by the Indiana State University Wind Orchestra tonight will honor notable Black alumnae: aviator and civil rights leader Willa Brown Chappell, ’27, ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry, ’68, and Z. Mae Jimison, ’73, GR ’76, the first Black woman to serve as a judge in Marion County, Indiana.
“Researched and documented by historian Crystal Mikell Reynolds, the stories of these women will be told through word and song with the assistance of four current ISU students,” according to the organizers.
The University Wind Orchestra concert, under the direction of Roby G. George is titled, “Will You Remember My Name?” It will take place at 7:30 p.m. in ISU's Tilson Auditorium with limited seating available.
The concert will be streamed live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87vS89CxuGw
