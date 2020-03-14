Indiana State University is closing its Early Childhood Education Center from Monday through Friday, April 3.
Following the lead of Vigo County School Corporation's decision to close through April 3, Indiana State is closing its Early Childhood Education Center to prevent spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, according to a news release from Mark Alesia, director of university communication.
The Education Center, part of the Bayh College of Education, provides weekday care and education for children ranging from six weeks to five years of age. It is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and licensed by the state Family and Social Services Administration.
The ECEC provides opportunities for teacher and allied professional training and research, and is available to children of university employees and the community.
“We have to do what’s best for our community by sharing in the burden of preventing the spread of this pandemic,” said Janet Buckenmeyer, dean of the Bayh College of Education.
“We know this causes disruption for hard-working parents, and we hope to get back to providing high-quality early-childhood care as soon as possible.”
As with the rest of the university, the Education Center is receiving extra, and advanced, cleaning measures. That will continue while the facility is closed.
Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers ensure thorough cleaning of high-traffic areas and bathrooms. Door knobs, push plate areas on doors, and handrails are receiving increased treatment with disinfectants.
On Thursday, ISU announced that it will move to online-only instruction starting Monday. A week of spring break begins March 23. Then there will be two more weeks of online-only instruction.
Campus will remain open and staff members are expected to report to work. Faculty will continue teaching, except for spring break, and students are expected to fulfill their academic responsibilities.
ISU President Deborah Curtis has stressed that the safety of children, students, faculty, and staff is always ISU’s highest priority.
“We understand this situation will create difficulties for many people,” Curtis said.
“We’ll work through it together in the Sycamore spirit of cooperation, support, and unity. In what we hope will be a short period of time, everyone will return to ISU and our beautiful campus will have its usual energy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.