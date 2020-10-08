ISU announces four in-person winter commencement ceremonies

Indiana State University will have four in-person Winter Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11 and 12 at Hulman Center, and it will take numerous steps to help keep the events safe, ISU announced today in a news release.
"It is imperative that undergraduate students understand that they must apply for graduation by the Oct. 15 deadline," according to the news release. "There will be no exceptions because of the extensive planning required for the ceremonies."
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, Dec.11, 2020, 6 p.m. — Graduate ceremony.
Saturday, Dec. 12.
- 10 a.m. — Undergraduate ceremony, Bayh College of Education and the College of Health and Human Services.
- 2 p.m. — Undergraduate ceremony, Scott College of Business and the College of Technology.
- 6 p.m. — Undergraduate ceremony, College of Arts and Sciences
“We’re delighted that Indiana State University can give its graduates an in-person ceremony,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “We are, of course, taking extensive safety measures and it will be a different kind of commencement. But what won’t change is the celebration of our students’ accomplishments and the joy of having their family and friends present.”
ISU safety precautions, including masks and social distancing, apply to those attending commencement. Graduates will be socially distanced in seats on the Hulman Center floor. Groups of families and friends will be socially distanced in the stands. The platform party will be scaled down and socially distanced on the stage.
Graduates can request four tickets to their ceremony for family and friends. Tickets will be available online starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Those requiring ADA seating should call Hulman Center at 1-877-ISU-TIXS.
In the interest of safety, faculty and staff are not invited to attend the ceremonies. Members of the ISU community who wish to attend a ceremony as a friend or family member will need to have a ticket.
There will be no procession and speakers will be pre-recorded. More details will be announced later.
ISU officials estimate about 275 graduates and about 1,100 guests at each undergraduate ceremony.
“Students work so hard to earn their degree, and I am excited to be able to help them celebrate their success in person,” said Mike Licari, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Of course, a great deal of work is going into these ceremonies, but it is all well worth the effort.”
Members of the ISU community who are attending must show a Sycamore Symptom Assessment green checkmark. Students attending commencement will use the North entrance to Hulman Center. Ticketed family and friends will enter through the other three entrances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.