Indiana State Police have released their enforcement data from patrols conducted during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, which was Friday and Saturday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.
Troopers used marked and unmarked cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, according to a news release from Sgt. Matt Ames, ISP Putnamville District spokesman. Before the event, Ames said about 20 troopers would be assigned to the special enforcement detail.
The 2019 ISP results were:
- Traffic Citations, 198
- Traffic Warnings, 367
- Seat belt Citations, 58
- Vehicle Crashes Investigated, 3
- Truck Citations, 24
- Suspended Driver Citations, 18
- DUI Arrests, 19
- Criminal Arrests (drug possession, warrants, etc), 95 misdemeanor and 22 felony
- Police K-9 Searches, 5
- Crashes Investigated, 3
- Portable Breath Tests Given, 27
- Police Services in General, 145
The extravaganza is an annual festival of big trucks and high-octane exhibitions and competition at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Scheid Diesel Service Co. on North 13th Street in Terre Haute is a prominent local company that deals in the sales and serve of diesel engines. It also has has stores in Lafayette and Effingham, Illinois. The company has sponsored the festival for the past 19 years.
The event draws thousands of visitors and hundreds of thousands of dollars to Terre Haute annually.
