Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place just before 3:10 a.m. today near Center Point.

Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden asked ISP to lead the investigation.

According to state police, Clay County deputies were requested about 2:27 a.m. at a residence near the Clay/Vigo county line off Indiana 46 on a report of a suspicious person knocking vigorously on the door.

That person left before deputies could arrive. A short time later, Clay County Deputy Hunter Gambill observed a vehicle meeting the description from the original call traveling east on Indiana 46 near County Road 150 West at a high rate of speed.

Gambill attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, continuing north onto Indiana 59. The person in the vehicle -- eventually identified as Marion Tanner Joseph Haywood, 23, of Owensburg -- began to toss items from the moving vehicle, and those would later be found to be improvised explosive devices.

The pursuit continued onto County Road 100 East and County Road 300 North in Clay County, where Haywood failed to manage a turn and ran off the road.

Troopers said Gambill then caught up to the vehicle, but it got back onto the road and drove directly at Gambill.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Deputy Gambill, fearing his life was in danger, fired his duty weapon at Haywood.

Police said Haywood continued north on County Road 100 East before stopping and trying to run away. A Clay County police dog was released, and Haywood was subdued.

Medical assistance was immediately provided, ISP said. Haywood was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute with non-life- threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. No deputies were injured.

ISP's ordnance disposal team out of Indianapolis arrived and used dogs and and special tools to inspect the items found in the subject’s vehicle and those that were thrown onto Indiana 59. The team found the discarded items to be active explosives. The EOD team used a device to neutralize the discarded items, deeming the scene safe.

Once he is released from Regional Hospital, Haywood will be placed into custody on an active warrant out of Monroe County for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Gambill has been placed on administrative leave, which is normal policy in officer-involved shooting incidents. Gambill has one and half years of service to the department.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives Mike Featherling, Ryan Winters and Jason Schofstall with the assistance of Lt. Jeff Hearon, 1st Sgt. Jason Fajt, Sgt. Sam Stearley, CSI Sgt. Brandon Mullen and CSI Sgt. Michael Organ, all of the Putnamville post.

Upon completion of their investigation, ISP detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for review and determination of charges.