Indiana State Police are investigating the drowning death of a Terre Haute man.
Matthew Conrad, 54, died today, police said.
Conrad was found unresponsive Monday afternoon in the swimming pool of a house on Old Fort Harrison Avenue. Police said Conrad was house-sitting, and was conducting pool maintenance when he tried to put the cover back on the pool. His fiance was inside the home and went outside to check on him, but found him in the pool. Conrad was pulled from the pool and first aid was performed until emergency medical services arrived.
He was then taken to Union Hospital for more treatment, but died this morning.
An autopsy is planned today at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
