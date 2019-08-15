lights

Motorists should use caution on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Terre Haute near the Clay County line.

Indiana State Police are handling a crash with injuries and apparently requiring a medical helicopter evacuation of one motorist.

The accident is near the 17 mile marker, according to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.

Tribune-Star personnel are covering the crash, and this story will be updated when more information is available.

