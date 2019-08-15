Motorists should use caution on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Terre Haute near the Clay County line.
I-70 eastbound at the 17 mile marker the right lane is closed in Clay County due to a serious crash.— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) August 15, 2019
Indiana State Police are handling a crash with injuries and apparently requiring a medical helicopter evacuation of one motorist.
The accident is near the 17 mile marker, according to ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Tribune-Star personnel are covering the crash, and this story will be updated when more information is available.
