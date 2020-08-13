A 4-year-old Ohio girl abducted from her home is being reunited with her family after being found safe in Vigo County on Wednesday evening.
A relative is in police custody facing criminal charges in Ohio in connection with this kidnapping.
That man – Gil A. Landaverde, 37, of Indianapolis – also faces a kidnapping charge in Marion County on a prior unrelated kidnapping of another child.
Landaverde was located about 8:30 p.m. in a vehicle on Interstate 70 near the 10-mile marker by Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Mattern of the Putnamville Post. The missing child was found unharmed inside the vehicle.
Detectives from the Whitehall Police Department of Ohio were able to track the vehicle with the use of technology. ISP was notified of the missing child and of the possibility of the vehicle’s location.
The four-year-old girl was turned over to the Vigo County Department of Child Services to be reunited with family members.
Landaverde was held overnight in the Vigo County Jail.
