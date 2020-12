Indiana State Police ask that motorists use caution in or avoid the area of Interstate 70 westbound near mile marker 13, which is in Vigo County about 2 miles east of Indiana 46.

Troopers are currently working a rollover semitrailer crash at that location.

ISP asks motorists please use an alternate route if possible.

