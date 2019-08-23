A school health aide in Vermillion County has been arrested after police say she stole medication from a student.
Lydia A. Stevens, 40, of Terre Haute, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Vermillion County Jail on charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Indiana State Police were contacted by South Vermillion School Corporation on May 16 about a possible theft of prescription medication at Van Duyn Elementary School. During the investigation, Detective Michael Featherling learned Stevens was a suspect in theft of medication.
Featherling presented his report to the Vermillion County Prosecutor's Office, which issued an arrest warrant for Stevens. Her bond was set at $10,000 with 10 percent allowed. No court date had been set as of this morning.
