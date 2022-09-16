Fire investigators are seeking information regarding suspicious fires in the town of Shelburn in Sullivan County.
There have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Two of the fires happened within an hour of each other on Thursday.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the fires is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name. A reward may be available if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction, according to the news release.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal functions as a section of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
