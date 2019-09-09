A multi-vehicle accident with injuries has shut down eastbound I-70 in Clark County tonight, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident took place at milepost 137 between Marshall and Casey
"Traffic is currently being diverted off Interstate 70 eastbound at milepost 136 [Martinsville exit] onto US Route 40. IDOT is on scene assisting with traffic control. Interstate 70 is expected to be shut down for approximately four to six hours. Please use caution while traveling through the area," Illinois State Police advised in a news release.
Earlier, the Casey Police Department reported that "many crews are on scene." It stated eastbound lanes were totally blocked, while west bound lanes were moving "very slowly."
No further information was immediately available.
