Duke Energy will be doing intermittent closures today of Indiana 63 at County Road 150 South, which is the county road just north of the Vermillion County Jail, states a news release from the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
The closures will be 10 to 20 minutes at a time, 4 to 5 times, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
This will allow Duke to remove old transmission lines going to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park, just west of the jail, the Sheriff's Office added.
