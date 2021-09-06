An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, found unresponsive Friday night, has died, according to a Bureau of Prisons news release.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, inmate Stephen Dwayne Cannada was found unresponsive, and staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, according to the news release. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued.
Subsequently, Cannada was was pronounced dead.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.
Cannada was a 47-year-old male who was sentenced in the Eastern District of Texas to a 99-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since Friday, Sept. 3, according to the release.
USP Terre Haute is a high security facility and currently houses 1,155 male offenders.
