FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A former Bureau of Prisons officer who was serving time behind bars for an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate and a plot to kill his wife, as well as a separate plot to kill a federal agent who was investigating him, has been beaten to death at the USP Terre Haute federal prison in Indiana, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)