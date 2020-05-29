An inmate death at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute is being investigated, and prison officials are saying the death does not appear to be COVID-19 related.
Inmate Jeremy Daniel Carpenter, 38, was found unresponsive at 9:45 a.m. Thursday by prison staff, according to a news release. Life-saving measures were initiated, and EMS service was requested, but Carpenter was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, the news release said.
Carpenter was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to a 115-month sentence for bank robbery. He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since Nov. 7, 2019.
USP Terre Haute is a high security facility that currently houses 1319 male offenders.
Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
