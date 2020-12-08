An inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute has died from COVID-19, and the Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday reported more than 300 active cases of coronavirus among staff and inmates.
Inmate James Lee Wheeler, 78, died Monday at an area hospital, a prison news release said.
Wheeler first tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution on Nov. 17 and was placed in medical isolation. He was evaluated Nov. 25 by medical staff for confusion and decreased oxygen saturation, and he was transferred to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Wheeler had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19, a prisons news release said. He died Monday at the hospital.
Wheeler was serving a life sentence on convictions in the Middle District of Florida and the Northern District of Ohio for obstruction of justice, racketeer influenced and corruption organizations-prohibited activities, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, ecstasy and valium. He had been at the Terre Haute prison since May 22, 2017.
The prison is a medium security facility housing 887 male offenders. An adjoining minimum security work camp has 147 offenders. The neighboring federal penitentiary is a high security facility housing 1,316 male offenders.
The Bureau of Prisons provides daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp
The website currently reports 198 inmates and 18 staff members with COVID-19 at the correctional institute, and 128 inmates and three staff members with COVID-19 at the penitentiary.
