Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic

AP file/Darron Cummings

In this May 26, 2019, photo, Simon Pagenaud leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indianapolis 500 will be the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race.