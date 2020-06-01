The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced work will begin on or after Sunday on the Interstate 70 bridges over U.S. 231 in Putnam County.

The left lane in each direction will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night through June 12. This is for the contractor to place barrier wall and construction signs.

Beginning the week of June 14, both directions of I-70 will be restricted to two 10.5-foot-wide lanes as crews work to temporarily pave the median. This is expected to last for five weeks.

This project was awarded to Force Construction Co. for $6.6 million. The I-70 bridges over U.S. 231 at Exit 41 will be rebuilt. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall of next year.

INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.