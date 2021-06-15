An Indianapolis couple has committed $200,000 to establish the Bowen Scholars Program at the Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus, the college announced Tuesday.
Previously named the ELEVATE Minority Scholars Achievement Program, the Bowen Scholars Program will support 20 Black students each year to attend Ivy Tech Terre Haute, with $2,000 living stipends, renewable for up to two years, in addition to mentoring and support.
The gift is from Bob and Terry Bowen, who created the Bowen Scholars Program at Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus to provide enhanced services to minority students through a cohort system.
Because of the program’s success in Indianapolis, the Bowens provided funding in 2019 to pilot the ELEVATE program at Ivy Tech Terre Haute. The Bowen Scholars Program will ensure the future support and growth of the former ELEVATE program.
“Everybody counts or nobody counts,” said Bob Bowen. “We want to make a difference by helping our diversity population to realize the American Dream.”
Current and former ELEVATE scholars are now Bowen Scholars, and will join a network of Bowen Scholars throughout the state. They will continue to connect monthly to hear from guest speakers, learn about campus resources, and support each other in their educational journeys. Scholars will also have access to a designated mentor who will help address individual needs.
“It is through the support and generosity of the Bowen Foundation that our program will continue to foster education and community in our African American students,” said Sonja Jordan, Bowen Scholars Program coordinator. “Through the program, students are meeting students that look like them. They are forming bonds and building a community.”
The Bowen Scholars Program is one of many Ivy Tech Terre Haute scholarships. More than $300,000 will be awarded to students to attend the Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus in the 2021-22 academic year.
To learn more about Ivy Tech scholarships, visit ivytech.edu/thscholars.
