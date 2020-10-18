Jeffersonville resident Alex Hayes and his wife are relatively new to investments.
They started with mutual funds and retirement investing, and would love to eventually get involved in the real estate market.
For Hayes, 29, a self-employed Republican who supports President Donald Trump, his worry over the economy isn’t centered around the pandemic, but rather who will occupy the White House in 2021.
“Personally, selfishly, I’m terrified of a Biden-Harris administration from an economic standpoint,” Hayes said. “Vice President Biden has publicly spoken out about his desire to significantly regulate specific industries due to their environmental impacts. While I respect his opinion, and his attempt to combat climate change, I believe it would be detrimental to the economy, jobs and the markets.”
Hayes said his family’s investments have performed well in 2020 after rebounding from the pandemic scare.
“We’re newbies, but based on our personal investment performance for 2020, and the research we’ve done, the stock market has climbed substantially since the COVID pandemic took a sledge hammer to the markets,” Hayes said. “In my opinion, that’s a testament to the resiliency of the American economy and its faith in this administration.”
Analysts look beyond the vote
How the presidential election will affect investments and the economy is on the minds of many as early voting has begun in Indiana. But experts believe the economy is controlled by several factors beyond the presidency, and that a diversified portfolio is the best option for grappling with changes and obstacles.
“Markets tend to dislike uncertainty, which can lead to short-term volatility,” said Dave Lobeck, a financial adviser at Edward Jones in Jeffersonville who has more than 20 years of experience.
“Over the long haul, the market doesn’t really win or lose on Election Day. Historically, the markets have performed well under a large variety of election outcomes and under both political parties.”
Angelo Kourkafas, a CFA and an analyst in investment strategy for Edward Jones, said the good news for long-term investors is that more stable factors such as rising corporate profits and economic growth have historically had more powerful and lasting effects than the winner of a presidential election.
“I know this is a highly-polarized environment, and this election might feel different. But when one goes back 100 years and looks at the stock market and elections, it’s really hard to find any evidence of politics affecting long-term market performance,” he said.
Lobeck said an interesting trend identified by BlackRock Investment Institute is that investors have built up a lot of cash this election year, more than in other election cycles.
In a recent weekly commentary newsletter, BlackRock Investment Institute explored how a Biden victory could affect sectors. As Hayes mentioned, energy investments are expected to be greatly impacted by the election. The scenarios differ, depending on whether Republicans retain control of the Senate.
“A Democratic sweep would likely lead to a large boost to public investment in clean energy,” BlackRock strategists wrote in the commentary.
“Fiscal spending would be significantly more constrained under a Biden win with divided government. Much could still happen on the regulatory front, such as tightening rules on oil and gas exploration, production and transmission.”
The leading market sector in 2020, technology, will also be under the spotlight, according to BlackRock. Analysts pointed to concerns around data privacy and regulation as an area of “growing bipartisan concern.”
“We see potential for leadership within the sector to broaden to a wider set of beneficiaries across different themes including 5G connectivity,” BlackRock noted. “Some tech companies could also benefit from the clean energy transition and a shift toward greater energy efficiency.”
Unlike the first year of Barack Obama’s presidency and the initial year of the Trump administration, BlackRock predicts health care policy will be relatively stable in the first 12 months of a Biden White House.
A variable to that prediction is the scheduling of a case over the Affordable Care Act before the U.S. Supreme Court a week after the election. But with the pandemic still a concern, BlackRock expects to see “only modest action” as “drugmakers are playing an important role in vaccine development and COVID response.”
Lobeck has advised his clients to expect volatility, but he also said in terms of party affiliation, the effect has pretty much evened out over the years when it comes to either a Democrat or a Republican occupying the Oval Office.
He said that since World War II, a change in the party controlling the presidency has yielded a 5.8 percent average rate of return on stocks the following year.
“If the incumbent was re-elected, the following year averaged 15.5 percent. However, if a Republican lost to a Democrat, the market averaged 14.1 percent the following year,” Lobeck said.
Following the victories of both Obama and Trump, there were dips in the stock markets, but they proved to be short-lived, Kourkafas said.
Reactions vary by sector, sub-group
There may be uncertainty, but like he did when the pandemic started, Lobeck is advising clients to continue as normal “as long as you are well diversified and balanced to match risk tolerance.”
“Timing the market is a fool’s game,” he said. “As an example, since 1980, if you stayed fully invested in the S&P 500 through all of the ups and downs, you averaged 11.23 percent. If you missed the 40 best days in the market out of approximately 10,000 trading days, your average fell to 5.2 percent. On a $10,000 investment that’s a deficit of over $650,000.”
There are factors and actions taken by the government that can affect sectors and sub-groups within those sectors, Kourkafas said. Tax rate changes under Trump, for example, benefited sectors such as communication, consumer discretionary and financial services. As a result, those sectors would stand to undergo the biggest effects if the tax rates were to change under a Biden presidency, he said.
Sectors like health care, materials and energy were least impacted by the changes to the tax rate, so they would likely be the least affected by adjustments under Biden, he continued.
And while some sectors might be perceived to respond negatively to the election of a certain candidate, Kourkafas said that sub-groups within the sector may benefit.
If Biden were to win, it could be negative for some aspects of the health care sector, but some sub-groups could see gains based on the assumption of expanded access to medical services, he noted.
“History has shown us that each industry can survive and quality companies can do well under a different range of scenarios,” Kourkafas said.
With recent polls showing Biden ahead of Trump, markets have already shown somewhat how they will react if the Democratic candidate wins the race.
“Aside from the tax implications, the rest is not clear,” Kourkafas said. “We would not recommend clients change how they are positioned because of what they think might happen.”
Still, investors like Hayes are eying the election closely. He said that Trump “is not a perfect man,” but added that the economy has done well under his leadership.
“I feel confident a second term for President Trump would equate to lower taxes, less regulation and another booming economy and stock market,” Hayes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.