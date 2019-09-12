The Indiana Political Organization for Women’s Education and Representation — POWER — is offering scholarships to non-traditional women students whose education was delayed or interrupted by events in their lives.
Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, and Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, said there is still time to apply for one of at least 18 scholarships, two in each Congressional district, for $750. Sullivan is president and Shackleford is vice president of POWER.
“Through this scholarship, non-traditional female students can receive financial help as they further their education,” Sullivan said, adding that higher education credentials can open doors and enable Hoosiers to meet their goals regardless of age, sex or family structure.
Shackleford said the scholarships will help women who have a vision to succeed no matter the adversities they faced.
“We are especially interested in recognizing those women whose goals and desires for education align with a passion to give back to their communities,” she said.
Scholarships are aimed at supporting women who are returning to school after a hiatus, changing careers, and seeking advancement in their careers or work lives, as well as stay-at-home moms entering the workplace who are in need of additional education and training. They are given to women who are residents of the state of Indiana and who are pursuing their educational endeavors in the state.
The scholarship is not intended for recent high school graduates or women who are eligible for or already have received other significant financial aid. They will be awarded based on need, personal vision, service to the community and future plans.
In each Congressional district, one scholarship will be awarded to a non-traditional woman who is enrolled in courses at a higher education institution in Indiana, and a second scholarship will be awarded to a non-traditional woman who is majoring full-time in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics program at a college or university in Indiana.
To fill out an application, go to www.inpowercaucus.org/powerscholarship/. Scholarships will be awarded at a ceremony in February.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
