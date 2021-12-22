Willa Brown to be inducted into National Aviation Hall of Fame

The late Willa B. Brown, a 1927 graduate of the Indiana State Normal School — now Indiana State University — will be inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame 2022 class.
She was the first Black woman to earn a commercial pilot’s license in the U.S. and the first woman in the U.S. to have both a pilot's license and an aircraft mechanic's license.
She also was the first Black woman to run for Congress.
The Class of 2022 will officially join the National Aviation Hall of Fame on Sept. 24, 2022, according to Flying Magazine.
A display honoring Brown will soon be in place at the Terre Haute Regional Airport terminal. In October, the airport board unanimously approved a display, which will be located near the restaurant.
It is anticipated the display will be in place by the end of January, said Jeff Hauser, airport executive director.
Induction into the National Aviation Hall of Fame "is overdue and greatly appreciated," said Crystal Reynolds, a researcher, historian and member of the Indiana State University Black Alumni Association Network.
Reynolds advocated for the display at the airport.
"I hope Terre Haute appreciates her more and I hope the world appreciates her more," Reynolds said.
Brown also trained Tuskegee Airmen at a school in Chicago, Reynolds said.
Brown went to Sarah Scott [Middle School] and lived on South 13 1/2 Street. She went to Wiley High School and graduated from Indiana State Normal School in 1927.
She died in 1992 at the age of 86.
