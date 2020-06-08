INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park announces the Frank Lloyd Visitor Center will reopen to the public June 11, following closures due to COVID-19. The IMAX theater will reopen in late June.
For the past several weeks in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations, WRSP’s Visitor Center and its many attractions have been temporarily closed to the public. While the park continued to welcome visitors to safely enjoy its greenspaces, trails and canal, many other activities have been limited. In addition to its world-class attractions, the park is home to numerous signature programs, events and activities that have become staples for connection, fellowship and fun. Each year, more than four million Hoosiers and tourists alike visit the park to enjoy greenspaces, trails and waterways; participate in popular programs and community activities including Yappy Hour, Movies by the River and Best Buddies; and attend various events across Military Park, such as Recycle Run and the Earth Day Festival. As a result of COVID-19, many of these activities were cancelled or postponed.
The park attractions will begin to safely reopen and welcome visitors to enjoy many of the programs, activities and events they have come to know and love. Safety remains a top priority. A full list of guidelines and protocols can be viewed by visiting WhiteRiverStatePark.org.
“As we continue to observe safe-social distancing practices, we are eager to welcome our visitors back to the park for a full experience,” says Carolene Mays-Medley, executive director of the White River State Park Development Commission. “The postponement of our beloved programming and activities, while necessary, have been difficult for everyone. Fortunately, there are tons of things to safely see and do here at WRSP and we are so thrilled to be able to offer some normalcy for our friends who have patiently waited for so long.”
For more information on the reopening dates for WRSP attractions, visit:
• Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, eiteljorg.org
• Indianapolis Zoo, indianapoliszoo.com
• Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, indianamuseum.org
• NCAA Hall of Champions Museum, ncaahallofchampions.org
• Indians baseball at Victory Field, milb.com/indianapolis
For the latest information on upcoming events, visit WhiteRiverStatePark.org and follow WRSP on Twitter and Instagram @WhiteRiverStPrk, and on Facebook @WhiteRiverStatePark.
For more information, contact Jihada Garrett of Herd Strategies at jihada@herdstrategies.com or 317-572-7102.
