INDIANAPOLIS – Following the direction of Governor Eric Holcomb and recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health, the White River State Park Frank Lloyd Visitors Center and the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum are temporarily closed beginning Mar. 17, in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. In addition, all scheduled programs, activities, and events, including those in Military Park have been postponed or suspended during this period.
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, to protect the safety and health of our staff, volunteers and visitors. As the situation continues to unfold, a date to reopen and resume activities will be established, based on recommendations from ISDH.
WRSP is comprised of 250-acres in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. Among WRSP’s Attractions closing temporarily:
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art https://eiteljorg.org
Indianapolis Zoo www.indianapoliszoo.com
Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites www.indianamuseum.org
NCAA® Hall of Champions Museum www.ncaahallofchampions.org
Indians Baseball at Victory Field – Delaying opening of season originally scheduled for April 9, 2020 https://www.milb.com/indianapolis
Updates will be posted for WRSP at www.WhiteRiverStatePark.org and on social media.
For an IMAX refund, visit www.imaxindy.com.
If you have questions regarding a specific event, contact the specific event manager.
We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding as we all work together during this time. Please, be safe and well.
For more information contact Jihada Garrett, Herd Strategies, at jihada@herdstrategies.com or 317-572-7102.
