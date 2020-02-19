When it comes to state parks, Hoosiers talk Turkey Run

Hoosiers love Turkey Run State Park.
It was chosen as Indiana’s best state park in voting on VisitIndiana.com in 2018. The next year, Turkey Run grabbed the top two spots in voting for Indiana’s best hiking trails.
Trail 3 came in first. It’s commonly known as the Ladder Trail, for the three ladders you either climb or descend depending on the direction you take while hiking the trail.
“Some people who have issues with heights, or maybe they’ve got young children with them, it’s easier to go up than down,” said Aaron Douglass, interpretive naturalist at the park.
The trail is about 2 miles long and has 351 feet of elevation change, according to AllTrails.com.
Overall, Turkey Run has 11 trails. Several stream beds are used, so exercise caution after heavy rains and don’t cross flooded trails.
The park, about 35 miles north of Terre Haute, owes its name to the canyons that attract hikers. Early settlers to the area learned from Native Americans and observation that turkeys liked to roost at the bottoms of the canyons where they could stay warmer.
“In winter time, when hunting can be real difficult, it’s kind of like shooting fish in a barrel,” Douglass said.
The old English word for a stream running through a ravine was “run” and so early settlers started calling their hunting spot Turkey Run, Douglass said. The name caught on, and people adapted it to refer to the area in general.
Sugar Creek divides the park in two. A suspension bridge and Narrows Covered Bridge connect both sides.
The creek offers fishing, but it is also popular with paddlers. Douglass recommends anglers either get an early start to beat the crowds or head up stream to Shades State Park.
The state park system was started in 1916 to mark Indiana’s centennial. Turkey Run became the state’s second state park. McCormick’s Creek was first.
The Turkey Run Inn, added in 1919, is open year round and is home to the Narrows Restaurant.
Other accommodations include cabins and a campground with 213 electric sites.
Another popular activity at the park is its planetarium, according to Douglass. It can accommodate about 30 people, and is open from April through October with daily shows at 2 p.m. The park takes same-day reservations in person at the nature center.
“Turkey Run is one of Indiana’s favorite state parks,” Douglass said. “I would highly suggest getting here early in the morning to beat the main rush of people.”
If you’re looking for smaller crowds, Douglass suggests Shades State Park. Just up the road about 20 minutes, Shades doesn’t have as many facilities but has similar terrain and topography.
Here are five other Indiana state parks to consider for a day trip — or more — in the spring or summer:
McCormick’s Creek
McCormick’s Creek became Indiana’s first state park on May 25, 1916. The land was first purchased by John McCormick in 1816. In 1888, Dr. Frederick Denkewalter purchased land for a sanitarium that would eventually become the State Park Inn.
Upon Denkewalter’s death, the land went up for auction and was purchased by Indiana as the state was looking to mark its centennial.
The park, about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington, is home to the Canyon Inn, cabins and a campground with 189 electric and 32 primitive campsites.
McCormick’s Creek divides the park before feeding into the White River on the northwest boundary of the property.
Prophetstown State Park
Prophetstown, established in 2004, is Indiana’s newest state park. The park is home to The Farm at Prophetstown, 100 acres where you can learn about 1920s agriculture.
Settlers heading west encountered tall grass prairies in northwest Indiana, and the park is fulfilling one of its missions by restoring 900 acres of prairie.
Prophetstown, just north of Lafayette, has an aquatic center that includes a 30-foot tube slide and lazy river. The campground has 55 sites with full hook-up (including electricity, water and sewer) and 55 electric sites.
O’Bannon Woods
Bordering the Ohio River, O’Bannon Woods is located about 35 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky, inside the 26,000-acre Harrison-Crawford State Forest.
Wyandotte cave is open for tours Friday through Sunday and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The park offers both an easy tour and a rugged tour for the more adventurous.
Attractions include a working hay press, pioneer farmstead, aquatic center, hiking, horse trails and fishing in the Blue River.
The large campground has 281 electric sites including horseman sites.
Pokagon State Park
On the shores of Lake James and Snow Lake in northern Indiana, Pokagon State Park was established as Indiana’s fifth state park in 1925.
The park is named for Potawatomi leaders Leopold Pokagon and his son Simon.
Pokagon has a host of winter activities, including a toboggan run that operates on weekends from the Friday after Thanksgiving through February.
The park is home to the Potawatomi Inn and has 200 electric and 73 non-electric campsites.
Indiana Dunes
Indiana Dunes has three miles of beach on Lake Michigan backed by towering sand dunes.
The park, established in 1925, has 16 miles of hiking on 10 trails rated from easy to rugged.
Known as a birding destination, the park has several habitats and a range of flora. The park campground has 140 sites, all with 50-amp electric service.
