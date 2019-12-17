Watchdog seeks suspension of Indiana AG Hill's law license

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court in the Statehouse, in Indianapolis. Hill is running for reelection as he awaits the outcome from professional misconduct allegations of drunkenly groping four women that threaten his law license. Hill announced his bid for a second term Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, releasing a video in which he says he wonât back down from âpartisan attacks, the media, and even Republicans embarrassed to defend our values.â (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)