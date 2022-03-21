Walmart has resumed operations at one of two warehouse distribution centers near Indianapolis following a fire at the other one adjacent to it, the company said Monday.
The fire occurred Wednesday at the Walmart Distribution Center and eCommerce Fulfillment Center IND1 in Plainfield. Firefighters were at the scene until Saturday afternoon hosing down hot spots.
With the fire crews gone, traffic has reopened in the area and to the other distribution center.
“Thanks to the work of response crews, law enforcement and Walmart‘s recovery team, our Plainfield Fulfillment Center, IND2, has resumed operations. Additionally, we’ve extended disaster benefits to those associates displaced by Wednesday’s fire at the IND1 Fulfillment Center,” said Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the fire’s cause. Officials said the investigation into the fire’s cause and origin could take days, even weeks.
