Wabash Valley's GOP members of Congress fault Biden

Republican members of Congress from Indiana and Illinois criticized President Joe Biden following Thursday's attacks in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 60 Afghans.
U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, whose Eighth Congressional District includes Terre Haute, said in a news release the "attacks on the Kabul airport are an egregious act of violence. My heart breaks for all the Americans and Afghans who lost their lives or were injured at the hands of terrorists, and my deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who we have lost today.
"To the brave men and women in uniform who are selflessly serving our country in Kabul, I thank you. It is because of your sacrifice that countless lives have been saved and that we are still able to get Americans to safety. America’s top priority now should be to get all Americans safely back on U.S. soil,” said Congressman Bucshon.
On his Twitter account, Bucshon said Biden should consider whether he has the capacity to lead the country.
“The attack in Kabul killing American soldiers was predictable and the direct result of President Biden's horrible decision to leave Afghanistan in this manner,” Bucshon stated.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Marine Corps veteran, said on his social media accounts, "My heart goes out to those Marines and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice today and to their families who joined the ranks of other Gold Star family members. Every American patriot grieves as we witness this tragically avoidable crisis unfolding in real time.
"... The Biden administration had months to plan our exit from Afghanistan and to methodically implement an exit strategy. Any plan should have made allowances for worst case scenarios. They should not have been constrained by arbitrary timelines. And under no circumstances should we have rushed to pull troops out before American and allied civilians were identified and ushered to safety.
"It is time for a deep accounting of what has gone wrong to ensure an operation like this never occurs again. Accountability cannot be deflected. We all deserve answers and we must receive them in short order."
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun wrote, "The calamitous withdraw from Afghanistan has now resulted in the tragic death of at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians. Joe Biden said the buck stops with him, but today’s events are a result of his incompetence and decision to trust the Taliban to protect our troops. Our troops and allies in Afghanistan deserve real leadership and a commitment from our commander in chief to get all citizens and allies safely out on our terms, not the terms dictated by the Taliban.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller's 15th Congressional District serves much of eastern and southeastern Illinois. In a written statement, Miller said, "My heart breaks for the families who lost their loved ones today. Please join me in keeping the families of these fallen heroes in your thoughts and prayers. What an absolute tragedy. God bless the brave American servicemen and women serving in Afghanistan. They have shown incredible courage, compassion, and truly are the best of us."
On her Facebook post, Miller posted former President Donald J. Trump's statement on the matter, which came out before Biden spoke about 5 p.m. Eastern. Miller said she was "still waiting for President Biden to show the same leadership as President Trump."
Miller also said Trump was "spot on" in his assessment that "this tragedy should never have been allowed to happen."
