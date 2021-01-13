Wabash Valley McDonald’s owner-operators Nick and Jami Kasprzyk on Wednesday donated $10,000 to the Vigo County School Corp.
The money will be used to purchase Chromebooks for Vigo County students in kindergarten through second grade.
Through a combination of CARES Act funding and a bond issue, the school corporation was able to purchase Chromebooks for students in grades three through 12.
This left the grades kindergarten through two without guaranteed access to technology at home. The Vigo County Education Foundation says second grade is a pivotal year when children are developing basic literacy, math and STEM skills that build strong foundations for future success.
“The disparity between those who have access to computers compared to those who do not creates unequal opportunities that severely hamper learning, especially during a period when hybrid and remote learning are being used,” Gail Thompson, president of the Vigo County Education Foundation board, said in a news release. “This donation will allow us to purchase Chromebooks for students in grades kindergarten through second, and we are so appreciative.”
“We’re thrilled to be able to provide our local children with access to this critical technology,” said Jami Kasprzyk. “Education is so important and developing a good foundation of skills now will open doors for individual students and in turn improve the growth potential for our community as a whole.”
