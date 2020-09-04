Visits to resume at federal prisons

Next month, the federal Bureau of Prisons will begin allowing inmates to have visitors again, a move raising concerns on the part of the local union that represents prison staff at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute.
In March, the Bureau of Prisons suspended all visitation at the 122 federal prisons across the U.S. as part of its coronavirus response plan.
"We believe this is a completely poor decision on behalf of the BOP and it will only fuel the fire ... exposing staff and inmates to visitors from all over the nation," said Vic Rubinacci, first vice president of AFGE Local 720. AFGE is the American Federation of Government Employees [AFGE].
It also "could subject people in our town" to additional risk for COVID-19 exposure, he said.
"What's to say some of these people come in they are not going to be running a temperature or not displaying any symptoms. They could be carrying it and not even know it," Rubinacci said.
Rubinacci added that the local prison complex "has done a great job recently pertaining to PPE [personal protective equipment]. ... The prison makes sure frequent hand washing is available for every employee with numerous PPE stations available throughout the complex."
According to Associated Press, the visitation plan — detailed in a memo to senior bureau officials earlier this week — instructed wardens to “immediately begin developing local procedures to reinstate social visiting.”
Social visiting is scheduled to begin no later than Oct. 3, though physical contact will be prohibited, according to the memo.
Inmates and visitors would be required to wear face coverings and visitors would have their temperatures taken and would be questioned about whether they have shown any coronavirus-related symptoms.
The new procedures call for tables, chairs and other high-touch surfaces to be disinfected between visits and for visiting times to be moved around to account for social distancing and other factors. Under the guidelines, all inmates should have an opportunity for a visit at least twice a month, the memo said.
Plastic glass barriers will be in place to prevent visitors and inmates from having any physical contact, and if the barrier isn’t in place, there will be a requirement that they remain 6 feet apart, the memo obtained by Associated Press stated.
For months, the agency has struggled with a ballooning number of coronavirus cases among inmates.
As of Thursday, BOP reported 1,832 federal inmates and 646 BOP staff have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. Also, 10,729 inmates and 974 had recovered. There have been 118 federal inmate deaths and two BOP staff member deaths attributed to COVID 19, according to the BOP website.
As of Thursday, the site shows that the Federal Correctional Institution, a medium security facility, had 50 inmates and two staff testing positive; the U.S. Penitentiary, a high security facility, had 69 inmates and no staff testing positive.
Roni Elder, Vigo County Health Department spokeswoman, said federal prison inmates "do fall into our case numbers since they are residents within Vigo County. We work very closely with their infectious disease coordinator and we are very confident that they have it under control and contained.
"Due to the environment of a prison, it is easy for disease to spread, but from working with Terre Haute [Federal Correctional Complex staff], know that they are doing their best to quarantine and prevent the spread of COVID-19. At this point we are not concerned with community spread from the inmates."
County health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said the federal prison "is working internally with their cases ... and the health department remains committed to partner with them at all times offering guidance and support when needed."
The health department has a "good working relationship with the federal prison and [we] continue to have conversations with them quite often," Brucken stated.
