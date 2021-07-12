Visitation for Detective Ferency today from 2 to 7 p.m.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Vigo County to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, who died July 7 when a gunman shot the 30-year officer outside the FBI office on Terre Haute’s west side.
The body of Detective Ferency arrived this morning at Hulman Center on the Indiana State University campus in Terre Haute in preparation for visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. today, and an 11 a.m. funeral Tuesday.
Ferency's body was escorted this morning from the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home following a funeral mass with his family.
At about 10:30 a.m. today, an honor guard of THPD officers carefully moved Ferency's casket from the funeral coach outside Hulman Center into the arena, where tributes to the fallen officer are being prepared for the visitation and funeral.
The governor has asked flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday.
