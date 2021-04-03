Vigo teachers warily eye state budgeting

As president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, Heidi McDonald is closely monitoring the General Assembly and funding measures as well as legislation that will affect public schools.
House Bill 1001, the state budget bill, includes an estimated $377 million increase for K-12 school spending. However, $144 million of that would go for private school voucher programs and educational scholarship accounts over the next two years, or about 1/3 of the new funding, while public education would receive $233 million, McDonald said.
At the same time, Indiana faces a serious teacher shortage and one big factor is lack of competitive pay, something outlined in the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission report, released in December.
“It’s very concerning,” she said, and VCTA — as well as teachers across the state — are sharing their concerns with legislators. Some are listening, “but sometimes we feel like our concerns are not being heard,” she said.
According to that commission report, Indiana ranks 38th nationally in teacher compensation [last in the Midwest] and it has the lowest teacher salary growth in the nation over the last 20 years.
Over the past 10 years, per pupil funding has not kept up with inflation, representing a shortfall of about $580 million, McDonald said. The commission report indicates that “inflation-adjusted funding remains substantially lower than levels seen in Indiana before the Great Recession [of 2008],” although it also notes a “historically large” increase in education funding for 2020 and 2021.
The funding shortfall impacts not just teacher salaries, but other programs and services benefiting students, McDonald said.
Indiana traditional public schools educate more than 90% of K-12 students, or more than 1 million students.
Yet proposed funding increases in the budget bill translate to a $957 per student increase for students benefiting from vouchers/ESAs [based on 36,000 current students and up to 15,000 new students], versus a $268 per student increase for traditional public schools, according to information provided by the Indiana State Teachers Association.
McDonald questions how public education will regain lost ground when so much of the funding increase will go for non-public schools.
“I don’t see a lot of references to it [compensation report] when they are talking about this budget,” McDonald said.
One concern is that the language regarding vouchers and ESAs, part of HB 1005, is now incorporated into the budget bill.
“The state has to pass a budget,” McDonald said.
The Senate is now considering the budget bill and will add its own amendments. McDonald is hopeful the Senate will make adjustments that “will take into account those shortfalls we’ve seen over the past decade and try to remedy some of that for our public schools.”
She believes “it’s important for everyone who values public education to contact local legislators to let them know how they feel about funding our public schools.”
She’s also concerned about proposed cuts to certain career/technical education programs.
Once the Senate passes its version of the budget, differences are resolved in a conference committee.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said the Senate “is still developing” its version of the budget bill. “A lot of those topics on education are still up in the air.”
Areas under discussion include vouchers, Educational Scholarship Accounts and career/technical education, he said.
He anticipates some changes from the House bill. Areas of concern include the complexity index and funding for children with disabilities. The complexity index is a measure of student poverty that has boosted funding for schools with greater needs.
“I would think there would be some difference from what the House has sent over,” Ford said.
According to Chalkbeat Indiana, in recent years, “Indiana lawmakers have prioritized across-the-board increases for schools over support for disadvantaged students, favoring budget strategies that buoy more affluent districts while higher-poverty schools say they’re left without enough resources to serve disadvantaged students.”
According to Ford, legislators also are hearing from constituents who say more funding is needed to support English as a Second Language.
Ford said it’s important to him that funding for K-12 education stays at around 50% of the state budget. He also prioritizes funding to meet mental health needs in schools as well as funding for special education.
“I’m not a fan at this moment of the ESA [Education Scholarship Accounts]. I think there still needs to be a lot of research done on those,” he said.
David Will, president of the St. Patrick’s School Commission in Terre Haute, supports voucher expansion. “I believe there is an opportunity for our community to be able to provide options to grow the community,” he said. He believes that vouchers, and educational options, present one way to attract more people to Terre Haute.
It’s not a competition with public schools, he said.
Also, vouchers provide an alternative environment “where families and students can feel they have a better opportunity to succeed based on their individual needs,” Will said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
