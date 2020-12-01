Vigo officials talk COVID enforcement measures

Vigo County could soon fall into the state's red, or highest risk, category as COVID-19 cases increase, but enforcing individual health measures is difficult, Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said today.
“I am pretty confident that we will be a red county by next Wednesday or the following Wednesday, and that will be a game changer,” Kearns said in a meeting of the board of commissioners.
Kearns, the county attorney, the county health administrator and other health officials met Tuesday to discuss the possibilities “of tightening things up,” Kearns said. “But nothing has been even drafted, just discussion,” he said.
“People may pay attention, but the problem is they are paying attention after we already got there,” he said.
“People are protecting themselves, and there is an element that is not, and we are seeing cases rise … but cases are rising across the state,” he said.
Vigo County is currently listed as an orange colored county, as is much of the state.
Being a red county on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID metrics map denotes very high positivity rates and community spread.
Moving into the red category triggers restrictions on the size of social gatherings, business capacity restrictions, restricts attendance at K-12 extracurricular and limits visitation at hospitals, jails, and senior centers.
A red-colored county limited events and social gathers to 25 people, down from 50 in an orange colored county. In red counties, local officials are encouraged to limited hours of bars, taverns, night clubs and restaurants, with restaurants encouraged to promote phone and online orders with curbside pickup.
Kearns said he does not support more restrictions on business.
County Auditor Jim Bramble said the county has funds for COVID-19 education and enforcement through the CARES Act.
“A good ad campaign can change people’s behavior,” Bramble told commissioners.
“I am looking forward to what you come up with,” Kearns said, voicing doubts that television or radio advertising would change people’s individual response, especially for wearing masks is all public spaces.
However, Kearns said a television commercial from the Indiana State Department of Health now airing in Indianapolis area is also available to the county.
The commissioner said COVID-19 education is now ongoing through contract tracers, who educate people each time they reach out to county residents impacted by the virus.
“They are doing the direct to direct contact and are educating people (about the virus),” he said.
On enforcement, county attorney Michael Wright said commissioners can adopt an ordinance enacting fines on people or businesses that do not comply with public health related COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face masks and limiting occupation in some businesses.
“Everybody wants to see people try to protect themselves to the best of their capabilities, but at the same time (we) appreciate that it is an invisible virus that is very contagious,” Wright said.
County Health Officer "Dr. (Darren) Brucken could put capacity restrictions on local businesses that the health department has jurisdiction over,” in conjunction with an ordinance on penalties, Wright said.
“But so much about what you learn from the (virus) testing is all reactionary. You are trying to make decisions on data that is a week old or two weeks old,” Wright said. “It is just a policy decision that needs to be fully vetted.”
Kearns said Thanksgiving activities will show increases in COVID-19 cases, and then again after Christmas.
“Are we chasing how do we get ahead, and we can do all the messaging in the world that says don’t have big gatherings, but what are people still going to do, still have big gatherings,” Kearns said.
Monroe County officials last month contracted with Security Pro 24/7 to hire four compliance officers to monitor bars and restaurants on weekends for compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
The $25,000 contract runs through Dec. 15, with the county expected to seek reimbursement through the CARES Act.
“I don’t know if that would even help,” Kearns said after the meeting. “All that will do is make people more upset. The people that are doing it right are doing it right. The ones that aren’t doing (virus prevention measures) — then a fun commercial, a public service announcement or a $5 fine or $50 fine is not going to alter their behavior,” Kearns said.
