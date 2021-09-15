A summer survey to assess the number of homeless people in Vigo County has revealed a changing dynamic for the 367 people counted as having no place to live.
“It’s mostly just people down on their luck,” said Brendan Kearns, a county commissioner and co-chairman of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.
Volunteers with the coalition conducted a survey July 28 by visiting strategic locations where homeless people are known to stay. Calls were also made to area shelters and transitional housing to determine the number of people being served, and to identify and address needs.
Kearns said the stereotype of homeless camps being sites of illegal drug use or intoxication was disproved through the in-person interviews this year. The trained volunteers assessed needs and directed people to services to help them get out of their current situation.
“Substance abuse was not an issue for a majority of people we approached,” Kearns said. “It was mainly people down on their luck, and dealing with mental health issues.”
The coalition’s count is different than the federal Point-In-Time count usually conducted each year in January, when the homeless are likely to be sheltered – and therefore easier to count – due to the harsh winter weather.
That federal survey is used to distribute funding for assistance programs.
Kelli Fuller, homeless/community outreach care coordinator for Hamilton Center Inc., said the January PIT count was affected by the pandemic social restrictions that didn’t allow giveaway and meal events that usually attract more homeless people to be counted for the annual survey.
Still, Fuller said this year’s PIT count numbers stayed close to the 218 counted in 2020 when all the data collected was considered.
The unofficial summer count is believed to be more accurate than the January count, Kearns said, and gives a better picture of the community’s homeless situation.
The local count is done on the last Wednesday of July, and the results were released Sept. 9.
“We found in previous counts that people run out of money toward the end of the month, so we may find more people displaced because they can’t pay for housing,” he said.
The survey revealed 318 people staying in hotels, shelters, recovery houses and housing programs also known as “transitional housing.” That number was gained through site visits and phone calls to administrators.
Another 49 people were located who are living on the streets or in abandoned homes or structures, tents and vehicles. That number was gained through one-on-one interactions.
Kearns said he believes many unsheltered individuals were not counted, because volunteers spent more time than planned with individuals to assess needs, and therefore ran out of time with the survey. Also, the homeless who live in vehicles often move from site to site to park overnight.
In visiting county parks that have campgrounds, Kearns said the volunteers identified seven people who fell into the homeless category.
“They had money to pay for camping, but not enough for housing,” he said.
Fuller, who accompanied Kearns on the survey, agreed that some of the people in the summer count had become homeless due to the pandemic. When people lose income and can no longer afford medication, their mental health can be affected and cause issues that result in loss of housing.
The pandemic has also caused an underlying depression for many people, she said, and that could be a long-lasting issue across society.
This was the third summer for the local survey, which the local homeless coalition began as a deeper dive into the local situation after a policy was enacted to limit camping in county parks to two consecutive weeks. Several homeless people had been camping throughout the summer in the parks, which limited space available for recreational camping.
In 2019, the summer survey revealed 566 homeless individuals.
Many of those people have been housed through the efforts of Reach Services and Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, and due to funding from COVID-19 relief and other programs.
The number of homeless individuals is expected to rise soon, however, as evictions resume with the lifting of the evictions moratorium imposed during the pandemic.
“I’m confident we will see more homeless people,” Kearns said. “We will see more people who are living out of their cars.”
The informal survey was also an opportunity to distribute personal hygiene items provided by Bethany House, Terre Haute Youth Ministry, and Reach Services, and bug spray from the Vigo County Health Department. Other items were also distributed as needed.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
