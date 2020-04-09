Versiti, formerly Indiana Blood Center, announced it has begun collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients throughout Indiana in an effort to help treat those diagnosed with the virus.
This blood-related treatment, approved by the FDA as an emergency investigational technique, would be used by hospitals for the most severely affected patients.
Versiti said it is working with its partner hospitals to identify recovered patients. Per federal guidelines, hospitals must request FDA approval and work within the emergency investigational new drug guidelines to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma. Donors will be referred to Versiti through hospitals or the recovered patients’ physicians.
“The potential donors must first be proven to have had a COVID-19 diagnosis through a positive lab test result and must then have a negative test result 14 days after recovering from symptoms,” Dr. Dan Waxman, Versiti's vice president of transfusion medicine, said in a news release. "It’s a very collaborative effort with our hospital partners who will be working to identify and verify donors.”
The donated plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients will be provided directly to the hospitals with whom Versiti is partnering, Versiti said.
“Many of our hospital partners have already requested the donations,” Waxman said.
Because of the investigational nature of the treatment, it is difficult to know how many plasma infusions a COVID-19 patient may require, Waxman said.
Plasma donations, which take 30-40 minutes, will be collected at Versiti donor centers in Indiana and Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin. The donation process is the same as with other plasma donations and will be performed using an apheresis machine, which separates blood components.
Any blood type donor who has recovered from the virus is eligible to donate as part of the program.
Versiti said established up a hotline at 866-702-4673 for recovered Indiana residents interested in applying to donate. A website for recovered COVID-19 patients to register is available at https://www.versiti.org/covid19plasma
